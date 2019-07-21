Hudgins’ homer leads Lexington to 10-3 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Chris Hudgins hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 10-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday.

The home run by Hudgins scored Nathan Eaton to give the Legends a 2-1 lead.

The Legends later scored four runs in the fifth and seventh innings to complete the blowout. In the fifth, Eaton hit an RBI double and Reed Rohlman hit an RBI single, while Rubendy Jaquez hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Jeison Guzman in the seventh.

Lexington starter Jon Heasley (8-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Harold Cortijo (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the RiverDogs, Oliver Dunn homered and singled, scoring two runs.