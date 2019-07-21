Lavastida’s triple leads Mahoning Valley to 5-4 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Bryan Lavastida hit a run-scoring triple in the fifth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 5-4 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Sunday.

The triple by Lavastida, part of a two-run inning, gave the Scrappers a 3-2 lead before Brayan Rocchio hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Mahoning Valley added a run in the sixth on a double by Lavastida, the Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kobie Taylor scored on an error and Jack Strunc got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Starter Brian Eichhorn (2-1) got the win while Jonaiker Villalobos (1-1) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Mahoning Valley improved to 5-2 against Batavia this season.