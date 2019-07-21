Holderbach hits walk-off homer, Quad Cities beats Bowling Green 4-3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Alex Holderbach hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 on Sunday.

Roberto Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Connor Hollis in the second inning to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. The River Bandits came back to take the lead in the third inning when Trey Dawson hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramiro Rodriguez.

Bowling Green tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hollis.

Holderbach homered and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Felipe Tejada (5-0) got the win in relief while Cristofer Ogando (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.