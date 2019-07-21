Ruiz has 4 RBI, leads Okla. City to 12-8 win over San Antonio

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Keibert Ruiz drove in four runs, while Edwin Rios and Connor Joe drove in three apiece as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the San Antonio Missions 12-8 on Sunday.

Ruiz homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. Rios was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs.

Up 5-4, the Dodgers extended their lead in the fourth inning when Rios hit a solo home run and Joe hit a two-run home run.

The Dodgers later added two runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Ruiz hit a two-run home run, while Rios hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Dennis Santana (4-7) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while San Antonio starter Johan Belisario (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Okla. City took advantage of some erratic San Antonio pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Hernan Perez homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Missions.