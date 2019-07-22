Garcia, Rafuse and Weisenburger combine for no-hitter as AZL Athletics Gold beats AZL Giants Orange 2-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Gerald Garcia, Zach Rafuse and Jack Weisenburger combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 2-0 victory over the AZL Giants Orange on Tuesday.

Rafuse (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over three scoreless innings.

Both runs for AZL Athletics Gold came in the third inning when Yhoelnys Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Jesus Gomez (1-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five in the Arizona League game.

Marcus Smith doubled and singled twice in the win.

The AZL Giants Orange were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the AZL Athletics Gold's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.