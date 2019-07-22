Pino leads AZL Reds over AZL Athletics Green 6-5

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yassel Pino had four hits as the AZL Reds topped the AZL Athletics Green 6-5 on Tuesday. The AZL Reds swept the short two-game series with the win.

AZL Reds batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a single by Pino that scored Jose Tello.

Trailing 6-2, the AZL Athletics Green cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including an error that scored Brayan Buelvas.

Spencer Stockton (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Jorge Juan (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Dustin Harris singled three times, scoring two runs for the AZL Athletics Green.