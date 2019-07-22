Saalfrank, Tineo and Stevens shut out Eugene, Hillsboro wins 4-0

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Andrew Saalfrank, Marcos Tineo and Jacob Stevens combined for a shutout as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Eugene Emeralds 4-0 on Monday.

Tineo (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one over five scoreless innings. Eduarniel Nunez (1-2) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Northwest League game.

In the bottom of the first, Hillsboro took the lead on a passed ball and a double that scored Ricky Martinez and Jesus Marriaga. The Hops then added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Martinez hit an RBI single, while Marriaga scored on a balk in the seventh.

The Emeralds were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Hillsboro improved to 9-3 against Eugene this season.