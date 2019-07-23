Bour hits two homers as Salt Lake tops Albuquerque 17-6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Justin Bour hit a pair of the Salt Lake Bees' season-high eight home runs in a 17-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday.

Jarrett Parker, Kaleb Cowart and Jose Rojas also homered for the Bees.

The home runs by Bour, both solo shots, came in the fourth off Tim Melville and in the sixth off Logan Cozart.

Salt Lake southpaw Patrick Sandoval (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Melville (7-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.