Carlson, Capel lead the way for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Dylan Carlson doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 12-1 on Wednesday.

Conner Capel singled three times for Springfield.

Amarillo tied the game 1-1 in the second after Brad Zunica hit a solo home run.

The Cardinals took the lead in the fourth inning when Brian O'Keefe scored on an error and Justin Toerner scored on a single and Capel hit an RBI single.

Springfield later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Chris Chinea hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Springfield right-hander Tommy Parsons (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Ronald Bolanos (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.