Pensacola beats Mobile 4-2

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Mobile BayBears on Wednesday.

The play came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Mark Contreras scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the third, Mobile scored on a double by Jahmai Jones that brought home Brandon Marsh. In the following at-bat, Zane Gurwitz hit an RBI single, driving in Jones to give the BayBears a 2-0 lead. Pensacola answered in the fourth inning when Aaron Whitefield scored on an error.

Pensacola southpaw Bryan Sammons (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Andrew Wantz (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.