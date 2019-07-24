Curpa, Yanqui lift AZL D-backs over AZL Giants Black 9-2

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Curpa doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the AZL D-backs defeated the AZL Giants Black 9-2 on Thursday. The AZL D-backs snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Yoel Yanqui doubled and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for AZL D-backs.

AZL D-backs started the scoring in the first inning when Yanqui hit an RBI single to score Curpa.

After AZL D-backs added three runs in the third, the AZL Giants Black cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Garrett Frechette hit an RBI double, bringing home Richgelon Juliana.

AZL D-backs right-hander Alex Valdez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bryce Fehmel (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing one run and one hit over one inning.