Mooney, Weeks lift Albuquerque over Salt Lake 10-6
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Peter Mooney homered and singled twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Salt Lake Bees 10-6 on Wednesday.
Drew Weeks tripled and singled twice with three runs for Albuquerque.
Salt Lake took a 2-1 lead in the first after Jared Walsh hit a two-run home run.
After tying the game 3-3 in the fifth, the Isotopes took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning. Pat Valaika hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.
The Isotopes added to their lead in the eighth when Mooney hit a three-run home run.
Phillip Diehl (2-0) got the win in relief while Luke Bard (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Bees, Walsh homered and singled, driving home two runs.
Albuquerque improved to 8-4 against Salt Lake this season.
