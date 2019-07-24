Negret leads Idaho Falls to 15-2 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Juan Carlos Negret hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Missoula Osprey 15-2 on Wednesday.

Negret hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Bobby Ay and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Dustin Lacaze. Michael Emodi doubled twice and singled, scoring four runs in the win.

Idaho Falls right-hander Stephen Ridings (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ay (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up three runs and three hits over one inning.