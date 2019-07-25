Dominguez, Regnault spur Kingsport to 7-2 win over Johnson City

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Andres Regnault had three hits and scored two runs, and Christofer Dominguez threw six scoreless innings as the Kingsport Mets topped the Johnson City Cardinals 7-2 on Thursday.

Dominguez struck out five and walked one while allowing four hits.

After four scoreless innings, Kingsport got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Jaylen Palmer scored on a single and Regnault scored on an error.

The Cardinals tied the game in the seventh inning when Chandler Redmond hit an RBI single and then scored on a walk by Malcom Nunez.

The Mets took the lead for good in the seventh when Tanner Murphy hit an RBI single, scoring Regnault.

Brendan Hardy (1-1) got the win in relief while Johnson City starter Francisco Justo (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Nunez doubled and singled for the Cardinals.