Reyes’ homer leads Bluefield to 7-2 win over Pulaski

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Joseph Reyes hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 7-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Thursday.

The home run by Reyes started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Bluefield scored on three more plays, including a single by PK Morris that scored Steward Berroa.

Bluefield right-hander Felipe Castaneda (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Leonardo Pestana (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 1 1/3 innings.