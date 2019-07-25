Cruz leads Bradenton over St. Lucie 4-2

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Oneil Cruz hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Bradenton Marauders beat the St. Lucie Mets 4-2 on Thursday.

St. Lucie started the scoring in the second inning when Matt Winaker hit a solo home run.

After Bradenton scored two runs in the second, the Marauders extended their lead in the third inning when Cruz hit a two-run home run.

The Mets saw their comeback attempt come up short after Edgardo Fermin scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning to cut the Bradenton lead to 4-2.

Bradenton right-hander Gavin Wallace (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tylor Megill (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

Winaker homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Mets.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 4-1 against St. Lucie this season.