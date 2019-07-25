Dunn leads Arkansas to 2-1 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Justin Dunn allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Midland RockHounds in a 2-1 win on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Travelers and a three-game winning streak for the RockHounds.

Dunn (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Midland tied the game 1-1 in the first after Dan Gamache hit an RBI single, bringing home Mickey McDonald.

Arkansas answered in the top of the next frame when Evan White drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Aaron Knapp.

James Kaprielian (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked three.