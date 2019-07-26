Héber scores in his 5th straight game, NYCFC tops Sporting

Héber set a club record by scoring in his fifth straight game, helping New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Friday night.

New York City (9-3-8) has won two consecutive games. Kansas City (6-9-7) has not won this season when allowing the first goal.

Anton Tinnerholm scored his first goal of the season in the 41st minute by knocking home Alexander Ring's cross to give NYCFC a 1-0 lead. Héber chipped it over goalkeeper Tim Melia on a breakaway in the 54th for his ninth goal.

Sporting KC got to 2-1 in the 73rd on an Ilie Sánchez header, but NYCFC answered four minutes later when Ring scored from distance.

Roger Espinoza was given a straight red card in the 61st minute for late, studs-up challenge of Maxime Chanot.