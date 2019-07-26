Hill leads Lakeland to 6-0 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Hill struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the Fort Myers Miracle in a 6-0 win on Friday.

Hill (3-4) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

In the top of the first, Lakeland scored on a double by Brady Policelli that brought home Cole Peterson. In the following at-bat, Chad Sedio hit a two-run double to give the Flying Tigers a 3-0 lead. The Flying Tigers then added a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Reece Hampton scored on a balk, while Brock Deatherage hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Peterson in the fourth.

Blayne Enlow (2-3) went seven innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Miracle were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.