Infante’s homer leads Princeton to 9-4 win over Burlington

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Diego Infante hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 9-4 win over the Burlington Royals on Friday.

The home run by Infante, part of a five-run inning, gave the Rays a 3-2 lead before Kevin Melendez hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Stanly Sabino (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (4-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Logan Porter doubled twice and singled for the Royals.