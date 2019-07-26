Sports
Lukes, Kelly lead the way for Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nathan Lukes homered and doubled, driving in three runs as the Durham Bulls beat the Buffalo Bisons 9-2 on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bulls.
Dalton Kelly homered and singled for Durham.
Durham had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and four in the fourth.
In the first, Lukes hit a three-run home run and Kelly hit a solo home run, while Kevin Padlo hit a two-run double in the fourth.
Durham right-hander Arturo Reyes (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Nick Kingham (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and six hits over two innings.
