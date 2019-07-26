Sports
Peguero, Rodriguez lead the way for Monclova
MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Acereros del Norte beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 7-4 on Friday.
Ricky Rodriguez doubled twice and singled for Monclova.
Monclova took the lead in the first when Peguero hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Bruce Maxwell.
After Monclova added two runs in the fourth, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ramiro Pena hit a three-run home run.
The Acereros later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Rodolfo Amador hit an RBI single, while Peguero hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Monclova starter Daniel Rodriguez (7-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (11-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.
For the Sultanes, Ali Solis singled three times.
