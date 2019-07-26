Edwards hits walk-off single in 10th, Lake Elsinore beats Inland Empire 8-7

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Xavier Edwards hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Inland Empire 66ers 8-7 on Friday.

Jeisson Rosario scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a fielder's choice and then went to third on a single by Edwards.

Earlier in the inning, Eguy Rosario scored on a fielder's choice to tie the game 7-7.

The 66ers took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th when Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Stefanic.

Jordan Guerrero (1-3) got the win in relief while Luke Lind (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.