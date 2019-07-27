Gonzalez’s homer leads Mahoning Valley to 4-3 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Joab Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 4-3 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Saturday.

The home run by Gonzalez scored Billy Wilson and was the game's last scoring play.

Gregori Vasquez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Jordan Bocko (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Mahoning Valley improved to 4-1 against Auburn this season.