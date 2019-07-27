Zastryzny, Estevez spur Tulsa to 9-0 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Omar Estevez had two hits and three RBI, and Rob Zastryzny struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Midland RockHounds 9-0 on Saturday.

Zastryzny (1-2) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing three hits.

In the top of the first, Tulsa scored on a single by Zach McKinstry that brought home Drew Avans. In the following at-bat, Estevez scored on a groundout to give the Drillers a 2-0 lead. The Drillers then added six runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth. In the fourth, Estevez hit a bases-clearing double, while Errol Robinson scored on a groundout in the sixth.

Matt Milburn (5-8) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The RockHounds were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.