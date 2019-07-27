Ilarraza’s homer leads Tri-City to 11-4 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Reinaldo Ilarraza hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to an 11-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday.

The home run by Ilarraza scored Kelvin Alarcon to give the Dust Devils a 6-4 lead.

The Dust Devils later added four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Dan Dallas (1-0) got the win in relief while Cash Gladfelter (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Tri-City hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.