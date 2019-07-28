White Sox take on the Twins in division matchup

Minnesota Twins (63-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (9-4, 4.24 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-6, 6.04 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Chicago and Minnesota will face off at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 23-22 against AL Central teams. Chicago has slugged .404 this season. Ryan Goins leads the team with a mark of .615.

The Twins are 23-13 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a mark of .371. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Ivan Nova secured his sixth victory and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Martin Perez took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 22 home runs and is batting .266. Moncada is 13-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 126 hits and has 50 RBIs. Cruz is 14-for-39 with eight home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.70 ERA

Twins: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).