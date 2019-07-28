Caulfield’s homer leads Hagerstown to 5-3 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Phil Caulfield hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 5-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday.

The home run by Caulfield scored Kyle Marinconz to tie the game 3-3.

The Suns took the lead for good in the eighth when Israel Pineda hit an RBI single, bringing home Cole Daily.

Christian Vann (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cole Gordon (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Chase Chambers singled three times for the Fireflies.