Murphy leads Visalia over Lancaster 4-1

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Max Murphy doubled and singled twice as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Lancaster JetHawks 4-1 on Sunday.

Lancaster got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Todd Czinege advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a double by Luke Morgan, and then scored on a double by Morgan.

After Visalia scored two runs in the third, the Rawhide added to their lead in the fourth inning when Anfernee Grier hit a two-run home run.

Visalia right-hander Justin Lewis (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Colten Schmidt (1-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Visalia improved to 7-3 against Lancaster this season.