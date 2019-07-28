Rodriguez, Perio lead the way for Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Rodriguez doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Acereros del Norte beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 6-3 on Sunday.

Noah Perio singled three times with a run and an RBI for Monclova.

Monterrey started the scoring in the second inning when Ramon Rios hit a two-run home run.

Monclova answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. Chris Carter hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

Monclova starter Adam Quintana (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Logan Darnell (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.