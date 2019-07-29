Bannon’s single leads Bowie to 4-2 win over Reading

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday.

The single by Bannon, part of a three-run inning, gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead before Mason McCoy hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Reading took a 2-0 lead after Henri Lartigue hit a solo home run in the third inning and Jose Gomez hit an RBI single in the fourth. Bowie answered in the bottom of the inning when Jesmuel Valentin hit an RBI single, driving in Yusniel Diaz.

Cristian Alvarado (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jonathan Hennigan (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Lartigue homered and singled for the Fightin Phils.