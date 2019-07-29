Valenzuela, Didder lead the way for Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Valenzuela doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Mobile BayBears 8-5 on Monday.

Ray-Patrick Didder doubled and singled twice with two runs for Mississippi.

Up 2-1, the Braves added to their lead in the fourth inning when Valenzuela hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The Braves later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Didder scored on a wild pitch, while Daniel Lockhart hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Mississippi southpaw Tucker Davidson (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Andrew Wantz (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Roberto Baldoquin doubled and singled twice for the BayBears. Jordan Zimmerman tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.