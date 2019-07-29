Margevicius, Van Gansen carry Amarillo to 12-2 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Peter Van Gansen hit two solo homers, and Nick Margevicius allowed just three hits over six innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 12-2 on Monday.

Margevicius (3-2) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking three to get the win.

NW Arkansas cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Kort Peterson hit a two-run double.

Amarillo answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Edward Olivares and Luis Torrens both drove in runs en route to the three-run lead.

The Sod Poodles later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the eighth.

Gerson Garabito (5-7) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits while walking four in the Texas League game.

Emmanuel Rivera singled three times for the Naturals.