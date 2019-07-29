Back-to-back homers by Barnes, Bradley fuel Columbus win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Brandon Barnes and Bobby Bradley connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Columbus Clippers to a 10-6 victory over Indianapolis Indians on Monday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Clippers a 2-0 lead.

The Clippers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Bradley hit two solo homers in the win. Ka'ai Tom tripled twice, driving home four runs.

Jon Edwards (5-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Indianapolis starter Eduardo Vera (5-9) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Indians, Pablo Reyes doubled and singled, scoring two runs.