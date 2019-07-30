Sports
Campos’ single leads Quad Cities to 4-1 win over Burlington
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Oscar Campos hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 4-1 win over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday.
The single by Campos scored Grae Kessinger and Freudis Nova to give the River Bandits a 2-0 lead.
Burlington answered in the next half-inning when Harrison Wenson scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.
The River Bandits later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Campos hit an RBI single, while Alex McKenna hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Kessinger singled twice, scoring two runs for Quad Cities.
Quad Cities right-hander Abdiel Saldana (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Tyler (6-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings.
