Valenzuela’s sac fly leads Mississippi to 6-5 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Valenzuela drove in Trey Harris with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 6-5 win over the Mobile BayBears on Tuesday.

Harris scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by Daniel Lockhart and then went to third on a single by Lockhart.

Brandon Marsh hit a two-run home run in the third inning to give the BayBears a 2-0 lead. The Braves came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Valenzuela hit a two-run double and then scored on a forceout.

Mobile tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Julian Leon hit an RBI double, bringing home Jhoan Urena.

Connor Johnstone (4-1) got the win in relief while Isaac Mattson (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Marsh homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the BayBears.