Back-to-back homers by Celestino, Snyder fuel Cedar Rapids win

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino and Gabe Snyder connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-2 victory over Beloit Snappers on Tuesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Kernels a 2-0 lead.

The Kernels later added two runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Trevor Casanova hit a two-run single, while Celestino hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Celestino homered and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Snyder homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Jose Martinez (7-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Beloit starter Angello Infante (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 5-2 against Beloit this season.