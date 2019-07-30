Yang’s sacrifice fly leads Billings over Great Falls in 10 innings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Eric Yang hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Billings Mustangs to a 4-3 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday.

Jonathan Willems scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Mustangs tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Victor Ruiz hit an RBI double, driving in Matt Lloyd.

Reliever Francis Peguero (1-2) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one to get the win. Karan Patel (2-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out one in the Pioneer League game.

TJ Hopkins homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.