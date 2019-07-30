Sports
Tomlinson scores winning run in 10th, Tacoma beats Omaha 3-2 in walk-off finish
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Kelby Tomlinson scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, as the Tacoma Rainiers topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-2 on Tuesday.
Tomlinson scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
In the top of the fourth, Omaha scored on a fielder's choice that brought home Kelvin Gutierrez. In the following at-bat, Jecksson Flores hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Dini to give the Storm Chasers a 2-0 lead. Tacoma answered in the fifth inning when Jordan Pacheco hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by John Andreoli.
Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out eight and walked one. Matt Carasiti (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jake Newberry (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Jaycob Brugman doubled and singled in the win.
Comments