Ramos hits walk-off homer, San Jose beats Lake Elsinore 5-4

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Heliot Ramos hit a walk-off solo homer, as the San Jose Giants defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-4 on Tuesday.

The Giants tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Manuel Geraldo scored on an error.

The Giants had three relievers combine to throw four scoreless innings in the victory. Olbis Parra (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Seth Blair (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.