Gimenez, Toffey lift Binghamton over Erie 6-3

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Erie SeaWolves 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Will Toffey doubled twice with two RBIs for Binghamton.

Binghamton started the scoring in the second inning when Gimenez hit a solo home run.

After Binghamton added five runs in the fourth, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit with three runs in the seventh inning, including a double by Derek Hill that scored Sergio Alcantara.

Binghamton starter Kevin Smith (2-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Casey Mize (6-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.