Smith’s single leads Staten Island to 3-1 win over West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Josh Smith hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 3-1 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday.

Luis Santos scored on the play to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

After Staten Island added a run in the fourth when Nelson B Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan De Leon, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Blake Sabol hit an RBI single, scoring Jared Triolo.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the ninth when David Metzgar scored on a wild pitch.

Kaleb Ort (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while West Virginia starter Grant Ford (3-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.