Netzer, Chatham lead Portland to 4-2 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Brett Netzer hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and C.J. Chatham was a home run short of the cycle as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-2 on Wednesday.

The home run by Netzer scored Marcus Wilson to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jacob Heyward drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hamlet Marte.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the ninth when Jeremy Rivera scored on a wild pitch.

Portland left-hander Daniel McGrath (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Zach Houchins homered and singled for the Flying Squirrels.