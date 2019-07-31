Castro, Canario carry Salem-Keizer to 10-0 win over Tri-City

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Alexander Canario homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Kervin Castro allowed just two hits over six innings as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 10-0 on Wednesday.

Castro (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Salem-Keizer took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Jeff Houghtby.

Salem-Keizer later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run eighth.

Angel Acevedo (1-4) went four innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Dust Devils were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Volcanoes' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.