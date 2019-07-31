Yalowitz scores winning run, Grand Junction beats Ogden 2-1 in walk-off finish

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Jack Yalowitz scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Grand Junction Rockies beat the Ogden Raptors 2-1 on Wednesday.

Yalowitz scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third on an error.

The Raptors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth when Jon Littell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sauryn Lao.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Grand Junction's Anderson Amarista and Ogden's Elio Serrano delivered great starts. Amarista struck out three and walked three while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Serrano struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anderson Bido (4-0) got the win in relief while Corey Merrill (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.