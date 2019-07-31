Guzman, Salas and Arredondo lead Puebla in win

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Miguel Guzman, Issmael Salas and Jesus Arredondo each had three hits, as the Pericos de Puebla beat the Bravos de Leon 9-5 on Wednesday.

Guzman doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Trailing 1-0, the Pericos took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Daniel Sanchez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Guzman en route to the two-run lead.

The Pericos later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Arturo Barradas (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Leon starter Alex Sanabia (2-11) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Leon got contributions throughout its order, as seven players picked up at least a pair of hits. Israel Nunez doubled and singled, driving home two runs.