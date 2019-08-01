Wood’s run leads West Virginia to 6-4 win over Staten Island

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Elys Escobar hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the sixth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-4 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Thursday.

The fielder's choice, part of a two-run inning, gave the Black Bears a 5-4 lead before Brendt Citta scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Jesus Valles (1-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Austin Gardner (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.