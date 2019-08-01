Hall leads Frederick to 2-1 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- DL Hall struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Frederick Keys over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 2-1 win on Thursday. With the victory, the Keys swept the three-game series.

Hall (4-4) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and three hits.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Frederick added to its lead when Will Robertson hit a solo home run.

Myrtle Beach answered in the bottom of the frame when Wladimir Galindo hit an RBI double, scoring Aramis Ademan to get within one.

Javier Assad (3-8) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Frederick improved to 9-4 against Myrtle Beach this season.