Nelson, Kriske and Alvarez shut out Hartford, Trenton wins 2-0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Nick Nelson, Brooks Kriske and Daniel Alvarez combined for a shutout as the Trenton Thunder beat the Hartford Yard Goats 2-0 on Friday.

Nelson (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Justin Lawrence (0-4) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Eastern League game.

Trenton scored its runs when Brandon Wagner and Ben Ruta hit RBI doubles in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Yard Goats were blanked for the 14th time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.