Dodgers host the Padres in division matchup

San Diego Padres (51-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.57 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (9-2, 3.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and San Diego will play on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are 32-17 against NL West teams. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .336 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .412.

The Padres have gone 21-24 against division opponents. San Diego is slugging .430 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .598. The Padres won the last meeting 5-2. Eric Lauer earned his sixth victory and Eric Hosmer went 3-for-4 with an RBI for San Diego. Dustin May took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 61 extra base hits and is batting .329. Will Smith is 8-for-20 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .564. Hosmer is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 60-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).